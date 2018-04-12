ESPN’s Streaming Service Is A Peek At The Future Of ESPN—And Disney

When Disney CEO Bob Iger presided over a quarterly earnings call in August 2017, he didn’t just recap the media giant’s recent financial performance. He also unveiled wildly ambitious plan to give the company control over its own future in the era of streaming video.

The headline news was that the company had decided to get out of the business of supplying content to Netflix in favor of launching its own direct-to-consumer streaming service featuring Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel titles, debuting in late 2019 once all the necessary rights were back in hand. Disney was also taking a 75% ownership stake in BAMTech, the streaming technology company originally founded by Major League Baseball, providing it with a robust platform of its own for new services. And Iger announced that a new streaming service from Disney’s ESPN arm—once expected to launch by the end of 2016—would be ready by early 2018.

“Early 2018” turned out to be today. ESPN+ is launching at a price of $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year. Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Chromecast, it’s not a standalone experience, but rather part of an updated version of the same ESPN app that provides some free features and (if you authenticate as a paying customer) full programming from ESPN in its traditional linear-TV form. The app upgrade is more personalized to each user’s interests than its predecessor; has a higher level of visual polish; and, the company says, loads video 50% faster.

Nothing about ESPN+ is intended to make anyone less likely to subscribe to a pay-TV package that includes traditional ESPN. Jimmy Pitaro, the company’s new CEO, made that clear with almost the first words out his mouth at a small ESPN+ press briefing the company held at its Los Angeles facility, hosted by executives from ESPN, BAMTech, and Disney. “I think it’s important to highlight the fact that this service will be complimentary to our existing business model,” he stressed. “We will continue to invest in, and drive value from, that multi-channel business, which has served us quite well over the years, and we expect will continue to do so. But in parallel, we’ll now have additional ways to serve the sports fan.”

Still, even if ESPN+ isn’t meant to immediately usher in a radically new era for ESPN, it’s the first taste of a big change for Disney that’s “the apotheosis of a long-running strategy we’ve had at the company to get closer to the consumer and to be a direct-to-consumer business,” said Kevin Mayer, the newly named chairman of a new Disney division responsible for direct-to-consumer services. (The division was created as part of a recent reorg that itself reflects the company’s willingness to reshape itself to make streaming a priority.) That shift will play out across future versions of ESPN+, the upcoming Disney service, and—assuming Disney’s $52 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox goes through—a Disney-controlled version of Hulu.

Maniacs, Cricket Fans, And Alumni

ESPN’s existing business—the one that Pitaro said ESPN+ was intended to supplement, not displace—is huge, but in flux. According to research firm SNL Kagan, the company gets an average of $7.86 a month per subscriber, a chunk of consumers’ cable-TV bill that is the envy of the industry. However, as familiar a household presence as ESPN is, it isn’t quite as pervasive as it once was. Nielsen numbers show that homes with ESPN peaked at 100 million in 2011 and shrunk to 87 million by the end of 2017.

That shrinkage doesn’t represent a decline in interest in sports in general or ESPN in particular. Instead, fewer people are choosing to pay for conventional pay TV at all, instead opting to do their video consumption over the internet. But rather than mess too much with its traditional business model, ESPN has chosen not to follow HBO’s lead and offer a full-blown streaming version of itself unbundled from other TV networks. (Iger did say in 2015 that it was inevitable that ESPN would someday be sold direct to consumers as a streaming service, but he added that such a move was at least five years off; in the interim, you can get ESPN as part of a streaming bundle such as DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, or Sling TV.)