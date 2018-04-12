This Week In Infinite Content: Seth Rogen, “Lost in Space,” And More

Peak TV has made life inarguably more challenging. When Netflix announced more than 700 new shows and movies coming in 2018, it seemed as though the company was perhaps trying to kill us. The sheer amount of content to potentially relax with after a long day is already daunting. It’s an almost incomprehensible breadth of variety, which can lead to 45 minutes of careful weighing options, and then a viewing experience marred by nervously evaluating whether there’s something better to watch instead.

At the same time, there’s also a counter-argument of wheeeeee! A constantly refreshing slate of possibilities makes choosing something to watch feel like always being on the verge of making a delightful discovery. Perhaps one of these random shows or original movies that pop up online with little to no fanfare is secretly great, and you’re getting in on the ground floor.

So with that adventurous spirit in mind, we decided to launch a weekly guide to help you navigate what’s emerging in Infinite Content. Here we go.

What’s New

Fast Company‘s Recommendation

The most promising picks from this crop are AMO and Hilarity for Charity. The former promises a new take on series like Narcos that skews younger and sheds light on a culture that doesn’t get much representation on American airwaves. Seth Rogen’s special piqued our interest when a clip of John Mulaney shit-talking Timothée Chalamet went viral, and that was before we heard there was a dick-vape scene. If neither of these options seems up your alley, however, two of last fall’s greatest arthouse offerings, Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Florida Project, started streaming on Amazon this week.