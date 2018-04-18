Planned Parenthood Ventures Into VR and Chatbots To Improve Sex Ed

For most organizations that have been around for more than a century, staying relevant in the lives of their consumers may present a challenge. That hasn’t been the case for Planned Parenthood. Women fighting for autonomy over their bodies has been a persistent struggle throughout its history.

“The actual idea of Planned Parenthood is that your body and your pleasure are your own–and that has been the idea of Planned Parenthood for 101 years,” says Dawn Laguens, executive vice president and chief experience officer of Planned Parenthood. “Sadly, that’s still a very radical idea, as we’ve seen through the Me Too movement, through all of the attacks by this administration, by the fact that many women still can’t have access to the basic healthcare that they need, that they are shamed and stigmatized for being sexual.”

How Planned Parenthood is getting its mission across has evolved to include everything from VR experiences to period tracking apps to chatbots. For Laguens, it’s not necessarily a question of if Planned Parenthood can stay relevant, it’s how they’re actually doing it. And seeing as how Trump’s administration is hell-bent on dismantling key elements of women’s healthcare, building a digital arsenal is a must.

Last April, the Trump administration announced that it would curtail Title X, a program that secured low-income patients in getting the most qualified providers, in lieu of promoting abstinence or fertility awareness methods (i.e., the rhythm method), which is used by less than 1% of reproductive age women. Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts recently signed legislation that blocks Title X, effectively removing affordable healthcare for more than 8,000 Planned Parenthood patients in his state.

It’s unlikely Nebraska will be the only state to evoke such measures, or that the Trump administration has any plans to ease its crusade against women. But as polarizing as Planned Parenthood may seem, Laguens is adamant in pointing out the overwhelming amount of support they also receive and how the organization is adapting to keep it that way.

“It is a common notion among media and political elites that somehow it’s a 50/50 proposition or that maybe a lot of people don’t like Planned Parenthood. In every survey over 70% of people say they favor Planned Parenthood,” Laguens says. “We’re real in their lives–we’re just a topic in this other group of people’s lives.”