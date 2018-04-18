“Passive Income” Rarely Is

If the dotcom bubble of the late ’90s taught us anything, it’s that fevered excitement (and ignorance) about new technologies can lead some people to prematurely monetize something that doesn’t exist yet, and possibly never will. Lately, as the cryptocurrency bonanza continues to unfold–sometimes in downright fraudulent ways–it’s clear we haven’t all learned that lesson.

In 2018, this tendency is hardly unique to blockchain, of course. It continues in the comparatively more sedate realm of e-commerce, where many cling no less tightly to the delusion that the internet is a gold-paved highway to easy riches. Whether it’s through out-of-the-box e-commerce solutions or affiliate-marketing schemes, legions of mini “solopreneurs” now fan out across the web, eager to draw an income while they sleep.

These days, you needn’t venture far online to hear all about the power of “side hustles” and the promise of “passive income.” Their champions argue that only gormless losers who prefer the conventions of nine-to-five work would miss out on the cash they can easily make through digital channels that just about run themselves.

Don’t believe them.

The Passive Income Myth

If it’s not some social-media guru hocking an e-book, it’s a supposedly very rich playboy you’ve never heard of barking at you in pre-roll ads on YouTube. Or maybe it’s just a close friend or family member–someone you otherwise trust–telling you how The 4-Hour Workweek changed their life. Whether the overt pitch or its unspoken subtext, the message is usually the same: “You can be just as successful and lazy as me by earning passive income.”

Sounds appealing, right? Who doesn’t want to earn money without having to do much? Success, however, is not a rotisserie oven–you can’t just set it and forget it. Yes, income from interest, rental yields, and investments in stocks and other assets can be considered passive, and some people earn quite a lot this way. But many of these folks are wealthy by other means (you need to have assets to begin with before you can squeeze more value out of them), and even they’ll likely tell you how much work goes into managing those revenue streams.