Can This Four-Minute Brain Hack Turn You Into An Optimist?

Everyone has that friend who’s so cheerful it’s almost annoying. But while some people just happen to be more positive than others, optimism isn’t strictly a personality trait–it’s a learnable skill.

The positive psychologist Martin Seligman coined the term “learned optimism” in the ’90s; it’s the idea that with a little conscious practice, we can strategically tamp down our brains’ “negativity bias,” the tendency some people have toward seeing the downside of things. We call those folks pessimists. On the opposite end, those with a “positivity bias” are termed optimists. But Seligman’s key insight, which has since been deepened by brain science, is that where we fall on this spectrum isn’t as fixed as those identity labels suggest.

Fortunately, there’s a simple mental exercise you can practice in order to nudge your brain toward optimism when it may be more useful–particularly in decision making. Here’s how it works.

How Optimism Helps You Make Choices

For starters, negativity bias isn’t a bad thing. It’s what helps you pay more attention to threats and risk, for one thing. Still, being able to intentionally shift your mind-set toward optimism can activate the brain areas involved in creativity and problem solving. It can also lower stress (another key to making good decisions) so you can see your options more clearly and choose among them unclouded by fear or irrational emotion.

Needless to say, there’s a big difference between adaptive, learned optimism and just being out of touch with reality. In many work-related situations, optimism isn’t about just “thinking positively” and suspending critical analysis. It’s about tapping into your brain’s problem-solving apparatus and creating a state of calm that lets you examine all the issues in the clear light of day.

