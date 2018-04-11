Spotify and Hulu want to bundle beautiful music and TV for cord-cutters

Here’s a new kind of bundled TV service that doesn’t involve your cable company: If you subscribe to Spotify Premium, now you can add Hulu for a total of $13 per month , saving $5 per month off the price of both. That’s after a three-month promo period for current Spotify subscribers in which Hulu is just a dollar per month extra.

Some restrictions apply. The bundle is only available with Hulu’s ad-supported plan–not the ad-free version that costs $4 per month extra–and you can’t get the discount if you’ve tacked on extra Hulu services such as Showtime or live TV service.

Still, it’s an interesting alternative to conventional bundling of TV with internet or phone service. And as TechCrunch notes, it gives Spotify an answer to Amazon (which discounts its Music Unlimited plan for Prime subscribers) and Apple (which could bundle original television with Apple Music).

Maybe Pandora chief Roger Lynch should put in a call to his old pals at Sling TV?JN