Zuckerberg testimony live-stream: How to watch the Facebook CEO’s 2nd Congressional hearing

Ever get déjà vu? Because we sure do.

After testifying in front of the Senate for much of the day yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg will face off against Capitol Hill lawmakers for a second day in a row today. This time, the Facebook CEO will answer questions from ranking members the the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Like yesterday, Zuckerberg will be the sole witness in the hearing, which will focus on Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it’s doing enough to protect user privacy.

The hearing will begin today, April 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch Zuckerberg’s testimony online, there are plenty of live-streaming options. I’ve rounded up a few below:

PBS NewsHour will stream the event live on its YouTube page. (Also embedded below)

will stream the event live on its YouTube page. (Also embedded below) NBC News is covering the event.

is covering the event. The House committee’s YouTube page will also stream the hearing.

If you’ve had enough of real-life Zuckerberg for one week, we totally understand if you want to skip the whole thing in just re-watch The Social Network.

CZ