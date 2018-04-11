Too much screen time? This eyewear startup may have a $95 solution

Spending so much time in front of screens is hurting our eyes. According to The Vision Council , a full 60.5% of Americans report experiencing the symptoms of digital eye strain, which range from dry eyes to headaches to blurred vision to neck and shoulder pain.

A direct-to-consumer eyewear startup called Felix Gray wants to solve the problem. Taking a page from Warby Parker’s playbook, the company sells eyewear starting at $95 online. But unlike Warby’s lenses, Felix Gray’s is equipped with proprietary lens that filters blue light and eliminates glare, which are two culprits of eye strain. Until now, eyewear specifically designed to protect the eyes from digital strain had yellow lenses and were particularly popular among gamers who spend extended periods of time in front of their computer.

“Our innovation was creating lenses that are clear, so the glasses look exactly like any other pair you might find on the market, but you’re assured that you’re protecting your eyes from the negative effects of screens,” says David Roger, one of the co-founders of the brand.

Over the last year, Felix Gray has been beta testing the glasses. They created prescription lenses for people in offices to test for several months, with the option to buy them at the end of that period. The majority of people ended up buying them. “Most of us don’t really understand how screens are affecting our eyes and bodies until we wear protective lenses,” Roger says.

While the company could license its lens technology to other brands, Roger says the founders have no intention to do so and they are focused to growing the Felix Gray brand. In a fun twist, Felix Gray’s five frame styles–Turing, Nash, Faraday, Roebling, and Jamison–are named after inspiring scientists and mathematicians.ES