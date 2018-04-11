Theranos lays off almost all of its remaining workforce

The embattled blood-testing startup has laid off most of its remaining employees in an effort to avoid bankruptcy, reports the Wall Street Journal. Fewer than two dozen employees now remain at the company, which has seen its fortunes sink after years of controversy. In March, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was charged with fraud after the company misled investors into believing it had developed a commercially ready portable blood analyzer. Holmes announced the layoffs, which are believed to be around 100 staff members, at an all-employee meeting on Tuesday.MG