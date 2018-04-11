Reddit has named 944 banned Russian propaganda accounts

The company has released its annual transparency report , and with it the company has also named all 944 accounts they’ve banned because of suspected links with Russian propaganda actors. In a post, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said:

In my post last month, I described that we had found and removed a few hundred accounts that were of suspected Russian Internet Research Agency origin. I’d like to share with you more fully what that means. At this point in our investigation, we have found 944 suspicious accounts, few of which had a visible impact on the site:

• 70% (662) had zero karma

• 1% (8) had negative karma

• 22% (203) had 1-999 karma

• 6% (58) had 1,000-9,999 karma

• 1% (13) had a karma score of 10,000+

Hoffman went on to explain that most of the Russian-linked accounts were already banned prior to the 2016 election and noted that Reddit’s “investigation did not find any election-related advertisements of the nature found on other platforms, through either our self-serve or managed advertisements.” You can check out the full list of 944 banned Russian Reddit accounts here.MG