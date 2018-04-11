New Snap Spectacles are on the way, reveals FCC document

Despite Snapchat parent company Snap taking a $40 million write-down for excessive inventory of the first Spectacles due to lack of sales, the company is apparently gearing up to release an updated version. That’s according to an FCC document first spotted by Variety. The document didn’t reveal much about the new Spectacles except for that they should offer faster file transfers via Wi-Fi and that they could have a redesigned frame. But as of yet, there’s no news on when the new Spectacles could make their debut.MG