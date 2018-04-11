The Case For Paying To Use Google And Facebook

Back in the 1980s, Jaron Lanier, one of the original founders of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, gave his first talk on the stage at TED. He brought some of the first-ever demonstrations of virtual reality to accompany and told the audience something to cut through the swell of enthusiasm at the new tech.

“We knew we were facing a knife-edge future,” Lanier says at this year’s TED conference in Vancouver. “The technology we needed, and the technology we loved, could also be our undoing.”

His prediction of 30 years ago turned out to be stunningly prescient. With the failures of platforms like Facebook and Google to protect their users and adequately vet the information that flows through their programs becoming ever more clear, the societal undoing that Lanier glimpsed seems to be upon us.

This is due, Lanier says, to an error on the part of the tech’s early founders. “I believe that we made a very particular mistake, and we made it very early on,” he says. “But by understanding this mistake, we can undo it.”

This mistake was this: Lanier and his fellow early tech pioneers believed very strongly that the platforms and systems they were developing should be accessible and free to as many people as possible to use. “But we also loved our tech entrepreneurs, our Steve Jobs’, the Nietzscheian myth of the techie that could dent the universe,” he says. That left the nascent industry with a conundrum: “How do you celebrate entrepreneurship when everything’s free?”

The answer, Lanier says, was the advertising model. “So Facebook was born free, with ads, and Google was born free, with ads,” he says. “In the beginning it was kind of cute–you would see ads for your local dentist.”

But the algorithms got smarter, and the advertisers got bigger–less specific, but more targeted. That, Lanier says, fundamentally changed the nature of the networks. “I can’t call them social networks anymore–I call them behavior-modification empires,” he says.