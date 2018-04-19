3 Icebreakers To Build Empathy Among Strangers Within 10 Minutes

Anita Hossain, who leads the Knowledge program at First Round, is a fan of quick social and psychological icebreakers–the kind that help people understand themselves and each other fast. Over the past two years she’s led over 130 events for startup professionals to learn from each other at a deeper level. Hossain’s goal is to make in-person experiences–from large summits to more intimate gatherings–transformative no matter what.

Here are a few 10-minute exercises Hossain recommends running through in networking events, conferences, team-building experiences, brainstorms, or group meetings that bring new acquaintances into contact for the first time. The goal is to launch into one of these icebreakers right after introductions, in order to encourage empathy, openness, and a willingness to share. Some of might sound silly, and it’s easy to be skeptical. But Hossain knows this–and after experimenting with dozens, she swears by their power to energize and unify. Here are her three go-tos:

1. The “I Am” Circle

Use this when you want people establish their commonalities. Have everyone stand in a circle with one person in the middle. That person says something that’s true about themselves. If it’s true of anyone else, they quickly have to switch places (like musical chairs).

Whoever doesn’t find a spot goes in the middle, and it repeats. “It generally starts off light, like ‘I’m the youngest,’ or ‘I have two kids’,” Hossain explains, “and then gets deeper and deeper until people are saying things like, ‘I have impostor syndrome,’ or ‘I grew up poor and have always felt less than.’ The movement is kinetic, and it generates a lot of empathy right off the bat between people who probably never met before.”

2. Tell Your Story Redux

This is a tactic Hossain picked up from the consultancy Innerspace. She uses it to break people out of stale narratives about their jobs and career arcs. First, have people turn to their neighbor and spend two minutes each recounting their life stories to one another. Then apologize, because you’re going to make them do it again. This time, ask them each to tell it in a way that’s totally different from the way they normally would.

“Usually, the first go at this is almost all about work. It’s an automatic script,” Hossain says. “People tell each other where they went to college and their paths through various jobs that got them to this moment. When forced to do something different, they immediately start sharing things they usually never would in a professional setting–and they get really into it.”

“They’ll talk about their childhood or why they actually transitioned jobs–they give the other person a peek behind the scenes of what happened,” she continues. “When we reconvene as a big group, we have a few people share what their partner changed about their narrative and why they found that interesting. It helps people feel like they got to know at least one person beneath the surface level.”