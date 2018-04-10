Here’s The Brain Trust Of Advisers Steering Mark Zuckerberg Through This Crisis

Today, Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress. It’s a long-awaited and much-anticipated move to make amends with both the government and millions of disillusioned users who learned that the social network allowed third parties to hijack their personal data and use it for political targeting.

The founder and CEO will be asked many questions–spanning from Facebook’s interplay with Cambridge Analytica to its ability to crack down on potential foreign interference in U.S. elections. And though Zuckerberg is the face of the company, he isn’t the only one making the big decisions. He has long had a close group of Facebook employees and board members who have helped the company grow, scale, and overcome obstacles.

Most of these people have been around since very early on–and they’ve remained steady figures in Zuckerberg’s inside circle. While Sheryl Sandberg is certainly the second in command–as well as someone who will also be in the spotlight in the future–these others play an enormous role in helping craft Facebook’s plan moving forward.

Here’s a look at the group of close advisers, who have been coaching and helping Zuckerberg through the company’s rough times.

The Top Brass

Mike Shroepfer, sometimes referred to as Shrep, has been at Facebook since 2008. He was first brought on to lead its engineering strategy, and has risen through the ranks to chief technology officer. Today, his role keeps the back end afloat; Shrep OKs and devises technical fixes to the platform, as well as spearheading new initiatives such as Facebook’s foray into VR with Oculus. He generally doesn’t comment too much in public–though he’s been known to talk to the press and recently published a Facebook post describing how the platform will limit the third-party APIs. When there’s a technical question about Facebook that requires an authoritative answer, Shrep is the person who will most likely be passed the microphone.

Chris Cox is Facebook’s chief product officer, a 13-year Facebook veteran and one of the most senior people at the company. He oversees all new products and features, as well as the design and marketing teams. Thus, he’s the guy quietly trying to weather this storm and will be involved in any changes to the Facebook user experience in response to the current kerfuffle. Last year, before these most recent scandals, Cox was responsible for explaining Facebook’s change in motto: Bringing the world closer together. When Zuckerberg announced the company’s new mission statement–along with product updates to community features like Groups–Cox was part of the media rodeo helping to describe the new programs. Before that, he was the person who spearheaded Facebook’s News Feed, and has been so key to the company’s culture that new Facebookers traditionally meet with him as part of their onboarding process. In the coming weeks, Cox will testify before the U.K.’s parliament in lieu of Zuck.

The VPs

Elliot Schrage is Facebook’s VP of global communications and public policy. Like many other brain trusters, he’s been at the company for nearly a decade; his role as the company’s public relations chief is slapping a palatable veneer onto the historically secretive company. Schrage controls both Facebook’s and Zuckerberg’s messaging to the world–crafting and executing the company’s now-famous penchant for speaking out of both sides of the mouth. Schrage has posted multiple blog updates about Facebook’s impact on elections. In the last few months he openly admitted that the company hasn’t done great implementing its communication strategy over the last year. His imperative now seems to to be to figure out how to better talk to users to prevent current controversies from permanently tarnishing the company’s reputation.