New Grads: Here’s How To Discuss Your Classwork In Job Interviews

In college you studied the impact of Soviet monetary policy in the Baltic states during the Cold War and find it absolutely fascinating. Sadly, prospective employers might not find it very relevant.

When you’re looking for a job or internship as a student or recent grad, it’s sometimes tough to frame your academic work as transferable experience that makes you an amazing candidate. But it can be done. Here’s a quick primer on talking about your educational background in the interview process.

Skills Come First

“Many times students focus more on the content knowledge of their degree, such as ‘I studied history’ or ‘I wrote my dissertation on 18th-century French literature’,” says Emily Seamone, a career adviser at the CUNY Graduate Center. “Academia focuses more on mastering a subject and tends not to train students to think in terms of transferable skills, which is what employers are most interested in.” This is especially true “if a student feels there is absolutely no connection between their content expertise and the job,” says Seamone.

To avoid regaling a hiring manager with everything you know about neoclassical influences in Molière, she offers this advice: ‘When students are applying for jobs, they should ask themselves, ‘What skills did I gain in the process of studying history?’ or ‘What skills did I gain in the process of writing a thesis or dissertation?'”

By way of example, Seamone mentions someone with a history PhD who went into marketing: “He framed his expertise in terms of studying people and their reactions throughout various times and events, how people tell stories, and how people communicate in different ways. These aspects all relate to coming up with effective marketing campaigns.”

Regardless of the actual thing you studied, she points out, the capabilities you developed in the process are probably useful to an employer, “including research, analysis, synthesis of large amounts of complex information, communication, collaboration, and so on.” And don’t hesitate to dig a little, Seamone adds. “Every degree and path of study has transferable skills to apply to most career paths. It just isn’t always immediately obvious.”

Rethink The “Foundation” Argument

Seamone says it’s a mistake to assume employers will automatically see your academic focus area as a ‘foundation’ in anything job-related. It takes a little more legwork to draw out that connection.