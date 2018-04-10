T.J. Miller arrested for fake bomb threat that has nothing to do with “Emoji Movie 2”

Former Silicon Valley star, hostile interview subject , and alleged sexual abuser T.J. Miller has just been taken into custody–for one of the last reasons you might expect. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Miller was taken into custody Monday night at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut.”

The incident in question took place on March 18, when the comedian allegedly called 911, claiming to be aboard a D.C. to N.Y. Amtrak train where a female passenger had “a bomb in her bag.” The train he reportedly made the call about was stopped in Connecticut, with all passengers evacuated and eventually deemed clear of any explosive devices. Miller was on a different train, however, and according to The Hollywood Reporter:

The attendant on Miller’s actual train stated that he “appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication. The attendant also advised that Miller had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first class car.”

Miller is currently out on a $100,000 bond. No word yet on how weird the arrest will make Miller’s promotional blitz for next month’s Deadpool 2.JB