This new Gender Pay Scorecard gives Apple an “A minus” and Facebook a failing grade

Apple and Facebook are two of the 33 companies that were scored based on their equal pay disclosure, performance, and commitments in the finance, tech, and retail sectors.

Apple got an A- grade (the highest on the card), as did Bank of New York Mellon, eBay, JPMorgan, Nike, and Starbucks. The quantitative accounting and analysis were conducted by Arjuna Capital, an investment firm, and Proxy Impact, a shareholder advocacy and proxy voting service. Eleven companies, including Facebook, Oracle, and HP received failing grades.

“While Oracle has above average U.K. median hourly pay, the three companies all come in below average on the U.K. bonus metric, and Facebook and HP are below average on median hourly pay,” the report’s authors explained.

LD