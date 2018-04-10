This new Gender Pay Scorecard gives Apple an “A minus” and Facebook a failing grade

Apple and Facebook are two of the 33 companies that were scored based on their equal pay disclosure, performance, and commitments in the finance, tech, and retail sectors.
Apple got an A- grade (the highest on the card), as did Bank of New York Mellon, eBay, JPMorgan, Nike, and Starbucks. The quantitative accounting and analysis were conducted by Arjuna Capital, an investment firm, and Proxy Impact, a shareholder advocacy and proxy voting service. Eleven companies, including Facebook, Oracle, and HP received failing grades.