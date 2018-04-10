Here’s What Mark Zuckerberg Should Be Posting On Facebook This Week

Over the past few weeks Mark Zuckerberg has seen firsthand how quickly social media can escalate a crisis. The Facebook CEO, armed with more digital power, influence, and data than many world leaders possess, is getting grilled in front of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress today and tomorrow, with Facebook users and tech observers watching closely.

In one sense, he has a leg up on most execs when it comes to containing the fallout and rebuilding trust: the head of Facebook is also a regular (if not necessarily voracious) Facebook user. According to research conducted by Domo and CEO.com, 60% of Fortune 500 CEOs aren’t active on social media, up a few percentage points from a year before–likely in part because the ROI of social media is so hard to capture. However, experts agree that engaging stakeholders authentically and transparently–particularly on social platforms–is a vital leadership skill, especially when crisis hits.

So when Zuckerberg chose to stay silent for several days after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, he squandered some of his advantage, leaving many users (and even Facebook employees) in the dark. Zuckerberg has since posted several lengthy statements on his personal Facebook page, all of which are laden with with corporate-speak and legalese, widening the painful gap between corporate Facebook and the expectations of the platform’s 2.2 billion global users.

As Zuckerberg testifies, he should be working double-time: defending the platform to leaders on the Hill, while simultaneously hustling to regain trust among Facebook users who are following the hearings. Here are three ways that he can do that by creating meaningful interactions on the platform that he created.

Host A Facebook Live

Zuckerberg needs to meet his customers (and his workforce) in real time. Facebook Live is one of the most powerful ways to humanize a brand, many of which use it to effectively build trust with customers at scale. Zuckerberg should do the same while he’s in Washington this week. Going live on Facebook would show users he’s looking out for their interests.