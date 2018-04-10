How Late Night Hosts Responded To The FBI Raid On Trump’s Lawyer

Who: Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah.

Why we care: Monday had all the makings of an average day in Trumpworld. It was the first day for new National Security Advisor John Bolton, the closest thing in human form to the Valkyrie of Norse mythology. There was a damning Washington Post story about the Trump family’s shady real estate dealings in Panama. Trump teased an attack on Syria. And the CBO score on the Trump-approved tax plan projected an increase of $1.9 trillion to the national debt. So yeah, normal day. But then things got weird–or weirder than the 2018 average, anyway. The FBI raided the office, home, and hotel room of Trump’s long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen. The raid was said to include documents related to Cohen’s notorious $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. You know, the little infidelity/hush money scandal that was supposed to go away like every other scandal and then definitely never did? The raid was announced in the middle of the afternoon, and for the rest of the day, Twitter was awash with rampant speculation about Trump’s emotional state and, later, how that emotional state manifested in a typically rambling, unprompted rant about maybe firing special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

It was the perfect setup for an epic roasting (if you can’t laugh at the democracy apocalypse, you’re already dead), and the late night shows did not disappoint. Have a look below at each host’s monologue jokes about the raid:

JB