Jimmy Kimmel just made the perfect video to share on Facebook

In the wake of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be feeling a little friendless. Not only is he being hauled before Congress to answer questions this week, but Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak deactivated his Facebook account, and Mexico and Australia are lining up to put Zuck in the hot seat next.

Jimmy Kimmel, though, wants to lend Zuckerberg a hand.

While Facebook has released a tool to let users check if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica, Kimmel came up with a better option for the company to break the news to its users. The team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! transformed one of Facebook’s “Friend Day” videos into an adorably twee instructional. What better way for Facebook to break the news to 87 million users that their data was used improperly? Check out the video below.

