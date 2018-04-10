Mark Zuckerberg Congress live-stream: How to watch the Facebook CEO’s Senate testimony

For people who have been following Facebook’s ever-escalating data privacy scandal, today is the day they’ve been waiting for. Mark Zuckerberg will testify this afternoon before a Senate judiciary committee on Capitol Hill, where he will face (hopefully) tough questions about the company’s use of personal information and whether or not it’s doing enough to protect our privacy.

The hearing, “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data,” will begin today, April 10, at 2:15 p.m. ET. If you want to watch all the action on your phone or computer at work, there are several ways to live-stream the hearing. I’ve rounded up a few options below:

A video broadcast will be provided by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. View it here.

While Facebook has faced increasing scrutiny from Capitol Hill lawmakers since the 2016 election, today’s hearing marks the first time Zuckerberg himself will answer questions directly from Congress. He will also testify tomorrow before a House committee.

Here are some of the questions we think Zuckerberg still needs to answer.

