Here’s how to tell if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

The social media giant has released a simple tool to let you check if your data was shared with Cambridge Analytica. Just click this link (make sure you are logged in to your Facebook account already) and you’ll be taken to Facebook’s “How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?” page. There you’ll see a box labeled “Was My Information Shared?” that will tell you if you or your friends logged in to the “This Is Your Digital Life” app, which shared data with Cambridge Analytica.