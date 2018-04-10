Black Panther surpasses Titanic in U.S. box office sales

Marvel’s seemingly unstoppable superhero juggernaut won another battle over the weekend. It has officially surpassed Titanic to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time on the domestic box office chart, according to data from Box Office Mojo (via Axios). Black Panther’s standing in the top five highest-grossing box office successes is all the more impressive because it clearly shatters the “diversity doesn’t sell” myth that is commonplace in Hollywood. With Black Panther surpassing Titanic, here’s how the top five highest-grossing domestic box office takings of all time now stand: