YouTube just got hacked, popular music vids defaced

Hackers calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi’sh have hacked YouTube and defaced music videos–including the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, reports The Verge. A number of high-profile music videos uploaded to the artists’ Vivo YouTube accounts have been hit, with the hackers changing their titles and replacing their thumbnails with the image of a masked gang holding guns. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”–the most-viewed YouTube video of all time–was hit, along with videos by Taylor Swift, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake, DJ Snake, Katy Perry, and Chris Brown. It’s unknown at this time if the hackers gained access to individual accounts or exploited a vulnerability linked to Vivo YouTube accounts.MG