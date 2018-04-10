Ransomware is the most-used type of malicious software

That’s according to Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigations Report (via TechRepublic). Ransomware takes over a computer and encrypts its contents until the user pays a fee to have the contents unlocked. Verizon’s 2018 report found that ransomware was the most popular type of malicious software, with it being involved in 39% of malware data breaches. Other findings from the report:
- 68% of data breaches took a month or more to discover
- 96% of malware attacks use emails as the entry point to a user’s computer
- But in some good news, only 4% of people fell for a phishing attack