advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:07 am

Ransomware is the most-used type of malicious software

That’s according to Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigations Report (via TechRepublic). Ransomware takes over a computer and encrypts its contents until the user pays a fee to have the contents unlocked. Verizon’s 2018 report found that ransomware was the most popular type of malicious software, with it being involved in 39% of malware data breaches. Other findings from the report:

  • 68% of data breaches took a month or more to discover
  • 96% of malware attacks use emails as the entry point to a user’s computer
  • But in some good news, only 4% of people fell for a phishing attack

MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company