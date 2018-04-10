Mexico is investigating companies with links to Cambridge Analytica

Mexico’s transparency and data protection regulator, INAI, has announced that it has opened an investigation into whether companies that may be linked to Cambridge Analytica broke the country’s data protection laws, reports Reuters. Specifically, INAI is looking at companies that worked with a smartphone app called Pig.gi. The app gave users free top-ups for completing surveys, and the company behind the app said it had shared results of two election polls of Mexican users with Cambridge Analytica and its partners. The app maker behind Pig.gi said it has cut ties with Cambridge Analytica after the Facebook scandal broke last month.MG