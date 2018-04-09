Here’s a funny Woz vs. Zuck gag to get you through all this horrible Facebook news

You have to hand it to the press-hungry folks at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco. Hours after news broke this morning that Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is deactivating his Facebook account , PR reps for the famous wax museum blasted out an email release with this picture:

The subject line read, “Steve Wozniak turns his back on Facebook at Madame Tussauds San Francisco.” In the background, you’ll notice a smiling wax figure of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg—or some version of Mark Zuckerberg. If you told me that was just an old statue of Alex Winter wearing a hoodie, personally, I could be convinced.

Either way, nice gag, Madame Tussauds.CZ