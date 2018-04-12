Data-Driven Aid: How Digital Intelligence Is Changing The Way We Give

From social media to mobile; smart televisions to banking, the way we live—and the way businesses operate—is ever more reliant on data. And while access to millions of pieces of minutiae allows e-commerce platforms to algorithmically surface wardrobe-suited clothes to consumers and coffee machines that remember the individual beverage preferences of an entire household, perhaps the most truly impactful benefits of digital data are in the nonprofit space, where budgets are tight and engagement and efficiency are paramount.

Recently, we asked Rob Acker, the CEO of Salesforce.org, the social enterprise arm of the cloud-computing company Salesforce; Ravi Gurumurthy, the head of the International Rescue Committee’s Airbel Center; and Tyler Radford, the executive director of Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, to share how data is shaping the future of giving.

“The fact that we’re all connected is changing the way we do a lot of things,” Acker says. “And people are getting hungrier for information as they give [to nonprofits]. Having access to data—in the field and from donors—allows us to measure our progress and impact efficiency. It’s a trend that could completely reform the whole industry.”

In Data We Trust

According to Our World in Data, an online publication in partnership with Oxford University, which offers a data-based overview of global change, humanity is actually doing okay right now. “If you look at the rates of extreme poverty in the last 200 years, for example, we’ve gone from 94% of the world’s population down to 10%,” Acker notes. “But there’s a trust crisis going on.”

Indeed, the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer shows that trust in nonprofits—as well as media, government, and business—has more or less fallen off a cliff. “Seventy percent of millennials trust themselves more than they trust traditional institutions to fix the problems of today,” he says. And data is key to rebuilding that trust. “Citizens are prepared to give, but they want more control over where that money goes. I think over the long term, we’ll start to see quite a different market, one in which there’s even more importance placed on evidence-based programs.”

In other words, some good news: Consumer trust is broken but not irreparably. “Demand for transparency is just reshaping the way nonprofits have to operate,” Acker says. For instance, the new Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud gives employees and companies a central platform that monitors their donations and recommends other giving opportunities tailored to the issues they value most.

Efficiency Gains That Change Lives

Data collection comes at a cost and, for many organizations, trying to redirect budgets to something so seemingly intangible can be scary. But Acker argues that the long-term effects on overhead are significantly more efficient. “The cost of capturing someone’s electronic info—such as at the Women’s March, for example—and then email-targeting them is far less than the cost of direct mail,” he says.