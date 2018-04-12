Is The Blockchain’s Potential For Social Impact Over-Hyped?

Blockchain has been heralded as a revolutionary technology with potential to shake up everything from elections to smallholder farming . But is it over-hyped? Do we have excessive expectations for distributed ledgers and cryptocurrencies and their ability to make the world a better place?

Gartner–a research firm that tracks technology on a “hype cycle“–currently has blockchain just beyond the “peak of inflated expectations” stage. It says blockchain is headed for an inevitable “trough of disappointment” (which occurs when hopes for a new technology are unmet). And, in Gartner’s opinion, blockchain is years away from being on a “plateau of productivity”–that is, mainstream and widely accepted.

Doug Galen, a lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business, was also skeptical when he started reviewing blockchain projects with a social purpose. He imagined quite a few would be fluff, or otherwise involve blockchain more for PR reasons than actual need. After looking at 193 initiatives, he was presently surprised. Many deserve the attention they are getting, he says.

Two-thirds of 193 are expected to start demonstrating impact in the next six months, according to the analysis. A quarter has “transformative” potential. A fifth is “providing a solution to a problem that could otherwise not have been solved without blockchain.” And a further 65% “are bringing forward solutions that are material improvements.”

“I thought there was going to be more hype, but there was more reality around how blockchain is being used,” Galen tells Fast Company. “If your project is solving for transparency, fraud and reducing the costs of moving money or identity, blockchain has a lot of potential to help.”

Blockchains are records of transactions occurring across distributed computing networks, making them virtually impossible to alter, and thus incredibly secure. They provide a new way to engender trust among participants who don’t know each other. They have lots of potential applications where there’s a need to create co-operative, transparent ledgers of truth. The first blockchain tracked bitcoin transactions, then people came up with dozens of other uses for the same sort of technology. Today, blockchains are tallying the movement of all kinds of digital assets, from energy electrons to insurance contracts.