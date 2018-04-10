These are the top 20 companies where women feel they are paid fairly

Equal Pay Day shines a light on the glaring inconsistencies between what women and men earn for doing the same jobs. However, there are some bright spots. InHerSight used its ratings system (similar to the one found on Glassdoor, which uses anonymous information about interviews, salaries, and work environments) to determine the companies where women reported the most satisfaction with their salaries.
Salary satisfaction is one of the top two things the women in the InHerSight network say they want from a company, and it’s the third most powerful driver of a woman’s overall satisfaction at her company.
- Procore Technologies
- Amrock (real estate)
- Boston Consulting Group
- Epic (computers)