This is why Equal Pay Day falls on April 10 this year

Today is Equal Pay Day, the day that symbolizes how far into the year the average woman must work to earn what their male counterpart was paid in the last calendar year (Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is August 7 this year).

But the exact date has shifted from year to year. Last year equal pay day was six days earlier on April 4, and in 2016 it was two days later than it is this year, falling on April 12.

That’s not because the wage gap is growing (although at this rate it may take 100 years to close it according to a study by the World Economic Forum).

The NCPE explains why it’s on April 10 this year. “Since Census statistics showing the latest wage figures will not be available until late August or September, NCPE leadership decided years ago to select a Tuesday in April as Equal Pay Day. (Tuesday was selected to represent how far into the next work week women must work to earn what men earned the previous week.) The date also is selected to avoid religious holidays and other significant events.”LD