This Underappreciated Job Skill Is All In Your Head

The faster things change–work priorities, technologies, even social norms–the harder it is to stay competitive in the workforce. Adaptability, broadly speaking, is essentially table stakes for keeping up in the future of work. But there’s one skill in particular that can help you adapt no matter what gets thrown at you, and it’s one that doesn’t often make it into forward-looking conversations about emotional intelligence and other “soft skills” commonly deemed crucial to the evolving workplace.

It’s the ability to be flexible in how you achieve your goals. When it comes to goal achievement, flexibility isn’t about knowing when to cut your losses and give up. It’s about changing your thinking in order to make progress, no matter what unexpected new obstacles get thrown in your path–or when the path itself becomes unclear.

This capacity rests on the fact, surprising as it may sound, that we don’t actually respond to situations and events. Instead, we respond to the meaning we make of situations and events. And while we can’t always change our circumstances, we typically can change that meaning by practicing flexible thinking. Here’s how.

The Mental Art Of Seeing Things Differently

Imagine a manager at a big corporation. Let’s call her Rebecca. She’s based in New York and relies on teams in China and Europe to do research for the division she oversees. The China team is 12 hours ahead, so she talks with them late at night, and the Europe team is six hours ahead, so she speaks with them in the morning. Because of this, the three groups can almost never work on a project simultaneously. Rebecca, however, delights in this scenario because she can have work done while she sleeps. She plans her days according to the tasks she can do during U.S. work hours, and the other tasks she can outsource so it’ll be waiting for her the next day.

She didn’t always see it that way, however. When Rebecca first started working with this global team, she felt frustrated that they couldn’t communicate when they needed, and she’d feel pressured to work from early in the mornings until late into the night just to keep everyone communicating. Her goals were to run an efficient team, and she felt stressed about struggling to achieve that goal. Every time she thought about the situation, she just relived the stress and got angry and upset all over again.

Rebecca couldn’t change the situation; her team would be spread across three distant time zones no matter what. However, she could change what that situation meant–including how she worked and how emotionally drained it made her feel. Needless to say, an always-on work culture that forces people to work crazy hours is a recipe for burnout–and definitely not all in employees’ heads. But even less hard-driving organizations may contain work arrangements like Rebecca’s, which flexible thinking can sometimes make a lot more bearable.

The Fly-On-The-Wall Technique

University of Michigan researchers led by Ethan Kross, PhD, have found that “watching” some emotionally difficult event in your mind’s eyes, as though from a distance, can be surprisingly effective. That psychological distance can help you view the frustrating experience as dispassionately as possible. When you then try to make sense of why it all happened, you can see it in a whole new light. Study participants who tried this so-called “fly-on-the-wall” technique found they could dramatically change the meaning of what they were experiencing.