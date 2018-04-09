Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full prepared statements for Congress

Mark Zuckerberg is poised to begin a series of Congressional testimonies this week in which he will answer questions related to the Cambridge Analytica debacle and other topics concerning data privacy and security.

The Facebook CEO has prepared a statement to present to the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has just been released. In it, Zuckerberg writes that Facebook is an “is an idealistic and optimistic company.” He goes on to describe what he believes happened with both Cambridge Analytica and potential Russian election interference, and what his company is doing to rectify these situations.

Zuckerberg, in the statement, admits that these issues were the result of his mistakes, and he apologizes. He adds that Facebook is creating better safeguards–both to protect users’ privacy and to stop apps from doing what Cambridge Analytica’s researchers were able to do. He also writes that Facebook is boosting the company’s anti-abuse technology and creating more restrictive advertising policies.

In all, the seven-page document tries to show Zuckerberg is taking the issue seriously without giving too many specifics about what the company plans to do. Given what the CEO and founder has said in recent interviews, this statement has essentially provided us with nothing new. Hopefully, during the questions, we’ll learn more concrete updates.

You can read the full testimony here.CGW