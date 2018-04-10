“A Great Impropriety”: Panama Rejects Trump Org’s Request To Interfere In Hotel Dispute

One of the central concerns raised about Donald Trump’s presidency is that his family’s global business empire will end up creating inevitable conflicts of interest. Will policy decisions be made with an eye toward how they impact The Trump Organization’s bottom line? The clearest evidence of that seems to be happening right now in Panama, a country where the Ocean Club, one of Trump’s most lucrative properties, is located.

A simmering dispute between the hotel-condo complex’s new owners and The Trump Organization (which has managed it and collected licensing fees for the use of its name) hit the headlines recently when Trump staffers were forcibly removed from the property, leading to an investigation by Panamanian prosecutors. Sources close to the prosecutor’s office tell Fast Company that the probe is ongoing. The Ocean Club complex has reportedly earned The Trump Organization at least $50 million in management and licensing fees since it opened in 2011.

Panama is a close ally of the U.S. and plays a key role Central America, especially when it comes to expanding trade and combatting drug trafficking.

On Monday, it was revealed that The Trump Organization’s lawyers wrote a letter to Panamanian president Juan Carlos Varela asking him to intervene in the dispute “to avoid potential damage to the Panamanian state,” reports Panama’s La Prensa. The request was made just days before an emergency arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team. Such a direct appeal to the country’s president has the potential to turn a legal dispute into a diplomatic matter and could be just the first of many conflicts of interest for the White House, says former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who resigned in January due to his disagreement with the Trump administration’s foreign policy approach.

As the Washington Post‘s David Farenthold noted, this is the first known instance of The Trump Organization appealing to a foreign leader for help with a business dispute since Trump became president.

Feely told Univision to expect the blurring of ethical lines between public and private interests. “American diplomats will stay away from involving themselves and refer the issue to the White House, but what happens when members of the First Family meet with sovereign heads of state to seek advantage for the President’s bottom line?” he said.

In a detail that almost perfectly encapsulates the potential conflict of interest, the U.S. embassy in the country, when asked for comment, told La Prensa that “matters related to The Trump Organization are sent directly to the White House.”