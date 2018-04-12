How To Build An Internship Program That Works For The Interns

For many, the internship represents that rite of passage from being a student to becoming a young professional. Internships help young adults apply what they’ve learned in their studies to the real world. It is an internship at a coveted company, many argue, that makes the recent college grad more marketable than her degree itself.

The reality can often be quite different. In recent years, internships have come under fire for sometimes being little more than a way for companies to exploit cheap or even free labor. But it’s not just big companies that have internship programs that seem designed to only better their bottom line. U.S. Congress is also guilty of this. A study has shown that young adults might be better off not taking an unpaid internship, as doing so can damage long-term graduate pay prospects. No wonder some interns are starting to sue.

Of course, not every company offers internships that make their interns feel so unhappy or used. Some interns have nothing but praise for their programs. As CNBC reports, in 2017, job-seeking firm WayUp asked current interns to submit nominations for the companies with the best internships. Among the top 10 companies that interns voted as having the best programs were Newell Brands, maker of such office staples as Elmer’s Glue and Paper Mate pens, and cosmetics giant L’Oréal. We spoke to their internship program execs to find out what other companies should keep in mind when designing an internship program to ensure it works for the intern. Here’s what they said besides, obviously, “Pay them.”

1. The Right Intern Manager Makes All The Difference

Most companies fret over getting the best interns, but they should first make sure they have the best internship manager to oversee the program, according to Sumita Banerjee, senior vice president of talent acquisition for L’Oréal Americas. The company offers a widely sought-after summer internship that only accepts 150 of the 20,000 applicants it receives.

“You can have the best programming, networking events, speaker series, etc., but your intern(s) must have strong, communicative managers. Managers can make or break the work environment for interns, and this is especially important when the time period is only a few months,” says Banerjee. She recommends that all internship managers receive training in how to teach and manage interns who have often never worked in the professional world before. Taking the extra time to be sure the internship manager has the skills to manage young people will pay dividends down the line, she says. And remember: “These managers are your company’s brand ambassadors, and they are on the front lines of the internship every day–they need to be your best.”

2. Give Your Interns Real, Meaningful Work

No one applies for an internship with the dream of delivering coffee. “At Newell Brands, all our interns are given individual ‘hero projects’ that they are responsible for completing throughout their 12-week program,” says Christine Terminello, manager of campus recruiting at Newell. This year, the company is expanding its internship program to accommodate 250 interns, up from 140 last year.