Watch Mariah Carey Bring Her Diva Act To The Low-Budget Travel Life

Who: Hostelworld, Lucky Generals

Why we care: It’s a classic fish out of water tale–or in this case, pop diva out of luxury. Mariah Carey shows up in Barcelona only to find she’s been booked into a hostel instead of a hotel. Various high- and low-budget hijinks ensue. It’s the same place 50 Cent booked in 2016, and it’s obviously milking the same jokes with a different star. It does, however, get the point across that just because you’re staying in a hostel, doesn’t mean you need to sleep in the same room as 20 strangers or bathe in patchouli oil.