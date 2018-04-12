Don’t Let One Employee Ruin Your Great Company Culture

As much time and effort as you put into developing a company culture that reflects your company’s values , it only takes one toxic employee turn it upside down–unless you keep that toxic attitude from spreading, that is.

Once you start seeing signs of toxic behavior from one or a small group of employees, don’t wait to see whether or not it spreads. Here are five tips from experienced HR professionals on what you can do when toxic employees are threatening your company culture.

Troubleshoot 1:1 With Toxic Employees

If your first instinct is to send a group email about attitude, think again. Toxic situations often arise from a lack of communication and employees feeling like they’re not heard. Keeping communications high-level and anonymous will only exacerbate the problem.

Chris Hutchinson, CEO of Trebuchet Group recommends you start with face-to-face, one-on-one sessions with the frustrated employees so you can get to the bottom of the toxicity and find one small, doable change you can make to get the relationship back on track. Hutchison recommends that you do this even if the overall complaint is not fixable.

“Be curious about what’s working really well, what’s not working right now and what’s missing or unclear,” says Hutchinson. “Ask them if they could change one thing, which one would it be, and what would they recommend. Commit to what you can change, follow through, and the floodgates will start to open. That will start a series of small wins with the employee to shift their energy in the direction that benefits you both.”

Quarantine The Toxicity

One of the most dangerous things about toxicity is how quickly it can spread if you don’t protect the rest of your culture. Because interpersonal relationships are so influential, what can start as one dissatisfied employee can quickly develop into a sarcastic and negative team culture.