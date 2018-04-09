World’s best airlines? American carriers barely register

If you enjoy air travel, you’re probably not on a U.S. airline. That’s the takeaway from TripAdvisor’s ranking of the world’s best airlines, which ranks carriers based on 12 months of user reviews.

Singapore Airlines took the number one spot, followed by Air New Zealand, and last year’s winner, Emirates. Jet2.com, Qatar Air, and Brazilian company Azul also ranked well, as did Asian carriers Japan, EVA Air, and Korean Air-which all scored spots in the top 10. The only U.S. airline to make the list was Southwest Airlines, thanks in part to its beloved loyalty program.

Singapore Airlines came out on top in the economy and first-class travel sectors, while Qatar Airways took out the title for best business class, and Air New Zealand had the number one premium economy offering.

Airlines like Jet Blue, Alaska, Horizon, Virgin Atlantic, and Delta didn’t make the list at all. Perhaps it’s a good time for them to stop and think about what they’re doing wrong. And if they don’t know, Twitter will happily tell them.ML