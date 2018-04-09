Apple vs. Facebook: Steve Wozniak joins Tim Cook in criticizing the social network

If you’ve been bragging that you’re Facebook friends with Apple cofounder and ersatz Dancing with the Stars contestant Steve Wozniak, it’s time to come up with a new brag. Woz announced that he has joined the growing #DeleteFacebook movement, which has been sweeping the internet in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal .

“Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and … Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this,” he told USA Today. “The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

Wozniak told the paper that he would rather pay to use Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising. Woz joined Apple CEO Tim Cook in criticizing the social network. “Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you,” Wozniak said. “As they say, with Facebook, you are the product.”

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Cook’s comments “extremely glib” in a subsequent interview with Vox, he has yet to respond to Wozniak’s criticism.

Wozniak, for his part, says he is only deactivating his account, not deleting it completely. Apparently he doesn’t want someone else taking his screen name.ML