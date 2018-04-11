Three Ways For Diehard Procrastinators To Beat Fake Work

Chances are you spend more time at work than you do actually working. A fair amount of time in just about everybody’s workday typically gets consumed with “fake work.” You know what I mean: You’re at your desk, but you’re not actually accomplishing anything. You might be Googling things at random, shuffling through a document or file folder, or cleaning out your email inbox.

It’s not that these tasks aren’t marginally useful now and then, but they’re among the lowest-value things you can do, and you do them way more than you probably need to–typically in order to procrastinate. Sometimes fake work is a sign that you’re just spending too much time at work overall. Our brains can only concentrate for so long before they need a break. So if you find yourself fake working, the first thing to do is get up and walk around a bit. If a short break helps, then just build those into your routine.

Often, though, you need a better plan to power through your fake work. Here are three things you can do to maximize your productivity when you catch yourself procrastinating with fake work.

Related: How To Finally Stop Procrastinating (For Real This Time)

1. Practice A Skill

When I was a graduate student, one of my mentors advised me to study things that would let me pick up new skills continuously, because once I started teaching I wouldn’t have much time to learn to do new things. He was right. I’m glad I learned a lot about programming and statistical analysis early on, because my subsequent career has left little time to brush up on those areas.

Whenever there are skills you need to improve, the time you inevitably spend fake working offers a great chance to do that. Keep a bookmark on your browser to videos that might help you refine some new work-related skill–whether it’s programming, interpreting personality scales, or negotiating. Even 10 or 15 minutes spent working on a new skill can really add up over time. (Whatever you do, don’t try forcing yourself back into whatever focused task you’ve just caught yourself procrastinating on–it won’t work.)

2. Keep A Book Handy

One of the reasons your brain gravitates toward fake work is because it craves a more passive task, something that requires less intense focus. Reading is something of a happy medium between deleting emails and designing an original presentation or performing statistical analysis. So keep a book handy that you can reach for as an antidote to fake work. Collect recommendations from friends or colleagues who have broad interests. Snag an actual paper copy of one or two (to give your eyes a break from all that screen time) that you can leave in strategic places around your workspace. If you find yourself gravitating toward your favorite fake-work activity, pick up the book and read for a while.