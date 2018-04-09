You can now find out if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data

Facebook has begun sending out notifications to users who were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, reports the BBC. To find out if you are 1 of the (at least) 87 million users affected, simply log on to your Facebook account via the app or web browser after 7 a.m. ET today. If you were affected, you’ll see a link at the top of your News Feed letting you know your data was “misused” by Cambridge Analytica. Users will also be shown another notification alerting them to what apps they use and what data of theirs the apps have access to. Oh, by the way, you might want to get used to these notifications if the CubeYou breach is a sign other scandals are to come.MG