You can now find out if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data

Facebook has begun sending out notifications to users who were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, reports the BBC. To find out if you are 1 of the (at least) 87 million users affected, simply log on to your Facebook account via the app or web browser after 7 a.m. ET today. If you were affected, you’ll see a link at the top of your News Feed letting you know your data was “misused” by Cambridge Analytica. Users will also be shown another notification alerting them to what apps they use and what data of theirs the apps have access to. Oh, by the way, you might want to get used to these notifications if the CubeYou breach is a sign other scandals are to come.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens