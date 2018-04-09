Facebook has suspended a quiz app maker for Cambridge Analytica-like tactics

New York-based CubeYou was using personality quizzes on Facebook to harvest user data for marketing purposes, despite stating its quizzes were for “nonprofit academic research that has no connection whatsoever to any commercial or profit-making purpose or entity,” reports CNBC. Facebook apparently had no knowledge of CubeYou’s tactics–which heavily echoed those of Cambridge Analytica–until CNBC brought it to their attention, suggesting the social media giant has little insight into just how its partners are harvesting and using the data of billions of its users.