Facebook could see a 7% decline in revenue due to new European data laws

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force on May 25 and will give EU citizens the legal right to control how their data is processed and used by tech companies. The GDPR will cement a user’s “right to be forgotten” and legally require companies to delete information about the user if they so request it. Needless to say, the GDPR will affect some tech giants more than others. Those like Apple, who don’t monetize user data, should be little affected, but according to a report from Goldman Sachs, companies like Facebook and Google owner Alphabet could see the GDPR hit their revenues: