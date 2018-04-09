Facebook employees are starting to abandon ship over ethical concerns

The Cambridge Analytica scandal that has rocked Facebook for almost a month shows no signs of abating. The company has been raked over the coals by governments across the world and users alike–and now it seems like some of Facebook’s own employees are nearing their last straw. The New York Times is reporting that multiple Facebook engineers have requested to be transferred to the company’s WhatsApp or Instagram divisions. Then there are other employees, like Facebook product designer Westin Lohne, who have jumped ship entirely.

On Thursday, Lohne announced on Twitter he had left the company, writing in a tweet, “Morally, it was extremely difficult to continue working there.”

morally, it was extremely difficult to continue working there as a product designer. — westin lohne (@westinlohne) April 5, 2018

Will he be the only employee to leave the company over the scandal? It seems unlikely. However, if other Facebook employees follow in Lohne’s footsteps, they should know their actions might get them followed around on social media by Facebook executives.

this is the worst thing about leaving fb. executives start following you pic.twitter.com/1hFUk327t9 — westin lohne (@westinlohne) April 8, 2018

