Trump official: 2016 Arizona election database hack was by criminals, not Russia

A senior Trump administration official has told Reuters that the reported hacking of an Arizona election database in 2016 was committed by a criminal organization and not the Russian government. The source made the claim to Reuters after a CBS News report said government documents had shown Russian hackers infiltrated the electoral computer systems in at least four states in 2016, including Arizona, Illinois, Tennessee, and Florida. However, the Trump administration official said media reports were conflating outdated or incomplete information about criminal hacking with Russian government activity.MG