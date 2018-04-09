Fortnite is making almost $2 million a day from iPhone players

With the Minecraft meets Hunger Games hybrid Fortnite, Battle Royale is bringing in around $1.8 million a day in in-app purchases, reports Sensor Tower. There are a few reasons why the figure is so mind-boggling:
- The game has only been available on the iPhone since March, but in that time it has already passed the average daily spend by players of other popular iPhone games like Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, and Pokémon Go.
- Unlike similar games where spending money on in-app purchases gives you an advantage in gameplay (buying more powerful weapons, for instance), all of Fortnite‘s in-app purchases are purely cosmetic. They’re things like outfits and emotes–things that don’t give the player an advantage over another player. Yet still, Fortnite users have spent $15 million on the in-app purchases so far.
- And keep in mind that Fortnite isn’t even on Android yet. When it releases on that platform, Fortnite has a real shot of becoming one of the biggest mobile games in history.