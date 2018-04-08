An amazing repository of technological detritus is closing forever

Since 1986, the WeirdStuff Warehouse has been a place where, it seemed, you could find any computer, gadget, software, or related accessory ever manufactured if you just spent enough time scouring its aisles. (I swear there’s an Apple-1 in there somewhere.) Sadly, the vast salvage shop–located near Yahoo in Sunnyvale–is closing on Sunday, robbing Silicon Valley of a treasure I can’t imagine existing anywhere else. I paid my respects during one last visit today, and saw, among countless other wonders:
- VCR Plus, the handy-dandy remote control which let you program your VCR by punching in codes;
- Both Web TV and Web Pal, two different ways people browsed the internet on their TVs in the 1990s;
- Some copies of Windows Vista which were among the few things in the place under lock and key;
- An unopened Columbia House Kris Kristofferson album on 8-track;
- An iMac whose LCD was missing, revealing the circuitry and hard drive once hidden behind the screen;
- A networking switch from a company called Blonder Tongue, which has been around since 1950 and was indeed founded by a Mr. Blonder and Mr. Tongue;
- An incredible selection of obsolete storage devices and media–Zip, Jaz, SyQuest, and on and on;
- All the stuff you’d expect to find in a store like this, from typewriters to Power Macs to every cable ever used to connect anything to something else.
I’ve rhapsodized about WeirdStuff before, in a 2010 slideshow and a 2014 story in which I said I hoped to be shopping at the place 20 years in the future. I’m sorry that won’t be the case–and glad that I got to go spelunking as often as I did.HM