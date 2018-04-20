No Clear C-Suite Path? Ask These 4 Questions To Carve Your Own

The longer you stay at a company, the harder it can be to see that it’s time to leave–especially if your long-term goal is to wind up in a leadership position. After all, knowing the ropes, and which colleagues take milk in their coffee, can feel comforting. As a result, you may stick around for the wrong reasons, long after you’ve determined you need a new challenge–and that chances of getting one by staying put are next to zero.

The easiest way to get unstuck and forge your own path into a leadership role–be it in- or outside your company–is to ask yourself these four questions.

1. Am I Still A Solid Fit?

Corporate cultures are rarely static. They can change fast anytime mergers, leadership transitions, turnarounds, business-model changes, or industry disruption force an organization to realign. These shifts can leave the company unrecognizable to longtime employees, who might start to feel like they no longer fit.

There are at least two factors to consider here: When your defining skills and talents are no longer valued, and when your ideas and aspirations no longer sync up with the organization’s. In either case, it’s a signal that you may need to reposition yourself in order to work your way toward a C-level role.

2. Am I About To Be Passed Over?

Many people start looking for new opportunities after failing to land a job they really want. Say you’ve spent a decade or more rising up in an organization, and you’re parked a level or two away from the top team. Then a C-suite succession opportunity presents itself and you make it onto the shortlist. Ultimately, though, you aren’t the one chosen. Now you have a choice to make: stay or go?

I watched this unfold up close when I was leading executive talent development at Cisco, and Chuck Robbins succeeded John Chambers as CEO in 2015. In the wake of the transition, we lost several top executives, not because they lacked talent (they were high performers who had been considered for the CEO role) but because they felt they needed to move on to have a shot at a top spot somewhere else. The fact that they came so close at Cisco was a wake-up call: They were ready for bigger things.